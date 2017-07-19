Quick and Tasty Summer Taco Salad

× Expand life-in-the-lofthouse.com Taco Salad

With the heat of summer in full effect, I’ve found myself searching for dinner recipes that are both cool and delicious. Salads are always an easy go-to summer meal option, but my husband usually wants something heartier to eat than a simple salad, and my kids typically shy away from anything that appears too “healthy.” That’s what makes this crunchy Dorito taco salad recipe so perfect. It gives my husband the meaty component he always craves for dinner, it appeals to my children simply because of the crunchy Dorito flavor, and it allows me to still make a fresh summer salad on a hot day. The result is a simple and flavorful dinner that’s definitely not your average salad!

Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground beef or turkey

1 packet taco seasoning

2 Romaine lettuce hearts, rinsed then chopped

1 cup rinsed black beans

1 large chopped tomato

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup nacho cheese Doritos, broke into bite size pieces

1 cup Catalina dressing

Directions:

Brown and crumble the ground beef or turkey in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drain grease. Add taco seasoning and necessary water called for on packet. Stir until the mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let the meat cool slightly. In a large bowl, add chopped lettuce, black beans, tomato and cheese. Add slightly cooled ground beef and gently toss to combine everything. Serve now, or chill in refrigerator until ready to eat. When ready to serve, add Doritos chips and Catalina dressing to salad. Toss to coat and serve.

This recipe and more can be found at www.life-in-the-lofthouse.com