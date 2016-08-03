Make this Super Easy Summertime Pie

× Expand Annesophia Richards Summer Pie

While vacationing with family last week in Tennessee, I tasted a summertime dessert so delicious that I can’t stop thinking about it. One of my aunts decided to make everyone her frozen lemonade pie. It was the perfect choice for a hot and muggy evening, cooling us down with its sweet, tart flavor and fresh fruit topping. The whole family, including all of the children, gobbled it up. Upon returning home this past weekend, I couldn’t wait to try making it myself, and I was pleasantly surprised at how simple and easy the recipe was to follow. If your family loves the taste of cold lemonade on a hot summer day, then this is the dessert for you!

Ingredients:

Crust

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup sugar

7 TBS unsalted butter (melted)

Filling

2 cups heavy cream

1 14oz can sweetened condensed milk (chilled)

1 12oz can frozen lemonade

Topping

1 cup blueberries

1 cup strawberries (or raspberries, whichever you prefer!)

2 TBS sugar

1 TBS fresh lemon juice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350.

For crust: in a medium bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, melted butter and sugar. Press firmly on the bottom and sides of a greased 9-inch pie plate. Bake for 7 minutes; cool completely.

For filling: In a cold medium bowl, whip the cream until stiff peaks form. In another bowl, stir together the condensed milk and frozen lemonade. Gently fold lemonade mixture into the whipped cream. Pour filling into crust and freeze overnight.

About an hour before serving, make the topping by mixing together the fruit, sugar and lemon juice. Take the pie from the freezer about 10 minutes before cutting. Cover each slice with topping.