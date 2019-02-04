Win a Yellow Scope Science Kit!

As a child, one of my favorite subjects in school was always science. I was amazed at the complexity and beauty of the natural world, and I was excited to learn just how things work. Now that I’m a mom, I want to share my love of science with my kids. Recently I heard of a company called Yellow Scope that offers unique science kits designed especially for girls ages 8 to 12. I think they’re ingenious, and I can’t wait for my own daughter to get a bit older so that I can have fun exploring these kits with her!

Yellow Scope was founded by Marcie Colledge, PhD and Kelly McCollum, MPH, two scientists and mom who met while volunteering at their daughters’ school. The idea for the company grew out of their shared passion for science, education, and closing the gender gap in science. Their goal is to help inspire girls to explore and discover all the wonderful possibilities in this world.

Yellow Scope’s newest engaging science kit is called Paper Chromatography: The Art & Science of Color. This kit calls on a child’s creativity and critical thinking, and it contains all of the high-quality lab supplies necessary to complete hundreds of exciting color-changing experiments. Girls will love uncovering rainbows of color hidden in everyday items using a scientific technique called paper chromatography!

Included in the Paper Chromatography: The Art & Science of Color kit is:

32-page lab notebook

safety goggles

10 sheets of scientific chromatography paper

2 beakers

12 colored markers

green food coloring

dropper pipette

stir stick

2 wooden dowels

4 mini clothespins

5 toothpicks

THINK LIKE A GIRL pencil

collectible science pin

By combining elements of art and creativity, girls can use these kits to draw observations, doodle ideas, and design their very own experiments, making it appealing to even those who might not yet realize they actually like science!

For more information about Yellow Scope’s science kits or to order, visit https://yellow-scope.com

Enter to Win a Paper Chromatography: The Art & Science of Color Kit!

Deadline to enter is 2/28/19.

To enter to win a Paper Chromatography Kit for your child, simply comment below with why you would like to win. Deadline to enter is 2/28/19. (Winner will be chosen at random)