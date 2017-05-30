× Expand Web Riderz Web Swing 1

Summer is the perfect time for getting children off the couch and into the backyard. Outdoor play promotes physical activity, encourages imagination, and helps foster an appreciation of nature. With the Web Riderz Web Swing, I’ve discovered the perfect motivator for getting both my little ones to play outside instead of with their electronic gadgets. This impressive disc swing allows kids to spin, swing, or simply spread out and relax!

My three-year-old daughter’s favorite thing to do on the swing is simply to lie down and look up at the sky and tree branches above, while my son just wants to be spun around faster and faster. For me, the best feature of the Web Riderz Swing is its ability to entertain multiple children at once without taking up much room, making it a perfect activity for our family get-togethers. As for my husband, he was most excited about the fact that there was no assembly required on his part!

The Web Riderz Web Swing holds up to 600 lbs. and can fit two children lying across or up to four children sitting and swinging. It can be hung from a tree or swing set, comes fully assembled, and is ready to hang. The swing’s UV-resistant polyethylene rope and powder-coated steel tube construction ensure that it’s built to last the elements as well as children’s active play!

The Web Riderz Web Swing is available in a variety of colors. To learn more, visit http://mandmsalesinc.com/product/web-riderz/

Enter to win a Web Riderz Web Swing

To enter to win a Web Riderz Web Swing for your own backyard, simply comment below with why you would like to win, deadline to enter is 6/30/17.