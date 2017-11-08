Win a Magnaflex Bendable Magnetic Strips Set

× Expand wowwee.com/magnaflex Wowee Magnaflex

With the holidays quickly approaching, shopping for toys is currently a top priority on my to-do list. As a mom, I’m always looking for gifts that offer some sort of educational, brain-boosting value for my kids. Toys that promote creativity, imagination, and that allow both of my children to play together are must-haves for me when it comes to toy shopping. One toy that I was happy to find offers all of these features is Magnaflex. These bendable, high-quality magnetic construction kits are the perfect gift this holiday season, as they help inspire kids of all ages to build anything they can imagine!

Magnaflex strips’ unique shape and flexibility make them easy to bend, snap, connect, stack together, and decorate with structural metal connector pieces. Kids can build 2D or 3D creations including animals, vehicles, and wearable pieces. My children were so excited to get their little hands on these; my three year-old daughter immediately started to attach her strips together to form a bracelet and necklace, while my six year-old son had a great time watching the ‘How-To’ videos first on the Magnaflex website before creating a spider, scorpion, and even a tarantula out of his pieces. My favorite feature about the set is how easy the kit is to clean up, because my kids can simply stack the pieces together for easy storage!

Magnaflex kits include the colorful magnetic strips, connector pieces, and an easy-to-follow instruction guide with project ideas. The set choices include a Critters Set, Construction Set, Rainbow Set, Wearables Set, Fun in the Sun Set, and even a Glow-in-the-Dark Set. The pieces are interchangeable, which means they can be combined with different colors from other sets to create more complex projects. Magnaflex kits are recommended for ages 3+ and have an MSRP of $19.99-$49.99. For more information and where to buy Magnaflex, visit http://wowwee.com/magnaflex

