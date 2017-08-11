Enter to win a Fingerlings™ Baby Monkey!

× Expand Jenn Fullagar fingerlings-2

Today, August 11th, marks the launch of an adorable, interactive new toy, the Fingerlings™ Baby Monkey from WowWee. These robotic primates are making their official debut, and sure to be one of the top new toys this upcoming holiday season!

My two children were ecstatic to get their hands (and fingers!) on these cute little critters, and they were both amazed with all of the sweet and silly things that their new “pets” could do. These miniature robots curl around your finger and seem to come to life with over 50 animations. They respond to touch, sound, and motion by making realistic monkey noises, blinking their eyes, and moving their heads. My kids had a blast playing with their new primate pets, and they didn’t want to put them down. They found so many unique ways to interact with their baby monkeys, including petting them, hugging them, swinging them, and even rocking them to sleep. My daughter’s favorite thing about her Fingerling was seeing how her monkey responded when she blew it kisses, while my son got a kick out of getting his monkey to make some of his favorite noises (think burping and tooting!).

× Expand fingerlings.wowwee.com Fingerlings

As a mom, one of the most impressive things about the Fingerlings Monkeys is their high quality construction at such a great price point (MSRP $14.99). In addition, throughout the first week of sales, WowWee will be donating $1 per unit sold to the animal conservation nonprofit WildAid, an environmental organization focused on reducing the commercial demand for wildlife products. Knowing that my purchase is actually helping make a positive impact is a definite bonus when shopping for toys!

Fingerlings come in six different colors, and each monkey has its own unique personality. They are: Purple (Mia) White (Sophie), Blue (Boris), Turquoise (Zoe), Pink (Bella), and Black (Finn). Fingerlings are suited for children ages 5 and up, and will be available starting today wherever toys are sold.

Enter to win a Fingerlings™ Baby Monkey!

To enter to win one of two Fingerlings™ Baby Monkeys for your child, simply comment below with why you would like to win. Deadline to enter is 8/31/17. (2 Winners will be chosen at random)