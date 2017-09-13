Enter to Win a Noshi Organic Food Paint Set!

× Expand www.noshiforkids.com Noshi Food Paint

As parents we know that our kids are more likely to try new foods if they’ve been given some responsibility during mealtimes. Having children assist in the choosing, preparing, and cooking of their own food makes them feel more invested and involved in the process. I am always trying to come up with fun ways to get my kids more interested in their food, especially when it comes to healthy food choices. So when I found Noshi organic food paints, I knew my children would love them!

Noshi food paint is edible, brightly colored organic fruit puree that kids can use to paint on top of their food. With no added sugar, salt or preservatives, kids can use the puree to decorate their meals and then eat them! The paint set comes in a box of three tubes, each one containing a different colored fruit puree: red strawberry, yellow peach and blue blueberry. Kids can use the paints to top things such as pancakes, oatmeal, toast, bagels, waffles, fruit, and even vegetables. Pretty much anything that kids eat can be decorated with Noshi food paint! So far my son has had a great time using the paint to draw faces on his plate and then wipe them off with a piece of banana, while my daughter and I together created a few fun rainbows on top of her yogurt. Simply put, Noshi Food Paint will encourage children to enjoy their food and be excited to eat it!

Suitable for kids aged 6 months and up, Noshi Food Paint is made in the USA, and all packaging is recyclable. It is currently available on Amazon.com, and will soon be launching into Safeway and Albertsons stores nationwide.

For more information, visit http://www.noshiforkids.com/food-paint/

