Family Favorites 2018 - Education and Enrichment
Family Favorite 2018 Winners - Education and Enrichment Category
After-school Program: Porters Neck Play House
Charter School: Coastal Preparatory Academy
Day Camp: Porters Neck Play House
Drop-In Childcare: Island Time Drop-n-Play
Intersession Program/Camp: FAST Sports Camp
Preschool: Jenkins Preschool Academy
Private School: Cape Fear Academy
Sleep-away Camp: Don Lee Camp & Retreat Center
Porter's Neck Play House7946 Market St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28411
Coastal Preparatory Academy1135 Pandion Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina 28411
Island Time Drop-n-Play222 Winner Ave, Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
FAST Sports Camp4604 Franklin Ave., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
If your kid likes to play sports then this is the place to be. At FAST, your child will play sports and games in a fun and competitive environment.
Jenkins Preschool Academy7888 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28411
2 & 3-day morning program for 2 & 3 yr olds. 4-yr old/pre-K 9am to 12noon Mon. - Fri. Engaging & fun; certified teachers; small class sizes for optimal learning & quality instruction.
Cape Fear Academy3900 S. College Rd,, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
Don Lee Camp & Retreat Center315 Camp Don Lee Rd, Arapahoe, North Carolina 28510
