Halloween Happenings 2018

× Expand NC Aquarium Fort Fisher Halloween - TOTUS Trick or Treat Under the Sea

Art Cart: Decorate the Library for Halloween

Oct 1-13. 9am. Main Library. Visit the Main Library Children's Department to make a paper pumpkin or ghost for our BOO-tiful window display. All materials will be provided.

Fort Fisher Fall Festival

Oct 13. 11am-3pm. Fort Fisher Recreation Area. A family friendly event with spooky programs, Halloween games, a bounce house, a magic show with No Sleeves Magic, educational vendors, arts/crafts table, and a pumpkin decorating/carving contest. Drop off pumpkins the day of the festival and winners need not be present. Prizes for Funniest, Scariest, and Most Original. Food and drink available for purchase from Vittles Food Truck and Mike's Italian Ice.

Scary Stories Around the Campfire

Oct 19. 7pm. Northeast Library. Join us for an autumn tradition--scary stories around the campfire! If you're working on a scary story for our October contest, perform it here for feedback, or just tell your favorites. Make s'mores and learn about fire safety from the New Hanover County Fire Department. Registration encouraged so we know how much s'mores supplies to buy! This event is for teens only, please.

4th Annual Monster Dash

Oct 20. 8:30am. The 4th Annual Monster Dash at Carolina Beach State Park features a 4-Mile Trail Run and a 1.5-Mile Race on a decorated course. Register online at its-go-time.com/monster-dash.

Trick-or-Treat Under the Sea

Oct 25-27. 4:30-8pm. NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher. A family friendly event featuring creepy divers, magic shows, and buckets of candy. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult. Call 458-8257 for ticket information.

Paint a Pumpkin

Oct 26. 10:30am. Myrtle Grove Library. Ages 3-5. Come hear a seasonal story and paint your own mini pumpkin! Registration required and opens four weeks prior to program date. Register online using your child's name at www.nhclibrary.org or call 910-798-6393. Please limit registration to three children per family. See Ms. Moe for more info!

Celebrate Halloween

Oct. 26-28. Hubb's Farm. Halloween Costume Contest from noon to 3:30 Saturday, Power’s Flying Services will thrill spectators with a ping-pong ball drop at 3 p.m., with ages 12 and under eligible to collect the balls and hope to win a prize! Tricks and treats will be available on the farm from 1 to 5 p.m. At sunset Friday and Saturday, children 12 and under may board the Oz Express, with the last ride at 8:30 p.m. Get lost in the “past dark” flashlight maze! Sam the Magic Man will entertain with an interactive magic show Sunday at 3 p.m.

Trick or Trot for Preservation

Oct 27. 8:00am. Greenfield Lake Park. Enjoy Wilmington’s unique heritage at historic Greenfield Lake Park and gear up for Halloween with Historic Wilmington Foundation’s family-friendly 5K and 1 Mile Candy Dash! This annual event challenges your costume creativity in new ways this year with prizes for Best Historic Building/Landmark, Best Moment in Time, Best Historic Person, and Best Historic Costume for Pets.

Haunted Basement

Oct 27. 6-8pm. Main Library. Are you brave enough to enter Haunted Basement? Enter the lower level of Main Library and embark on an underground adventure through the labyrinth of Haunted Basement. WARNING! This haunted house attraction is SCARY! Not recommended for all ages. Entrance at 2nd and Chestnut.

Halloween Ghost Trolley and Haunted Barn

Oct 27-31. 6-9pm. Horse drawn Tours on Market Street. Features ghost stories catered to children, plus free treats for the kids. Admission $5-$12. No reservations required.

2nd Annual Howl-O-Ween Doggie Costume Party

Oct 28. 2-6pm. The Sour Barn. Costume Party features games, doggie talent show and prizes for the best costumes. Free Event.