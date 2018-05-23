Fun Ways to Celebrate Memorial Day

× Expand wikimedia commons BattleshipNC1

Memorial Day weekend officially kicks off the beginning of summer, and it’s also the perfect time to have fun being patriotic with your kids. Whether it’s by attending the Battleship’s Memorial Day Observance event or by making the snack or craft ideas below, be sure to enjoy and celebrate such an important holiday with your family next Monday!

53rd Annual Memorial Day Observance – May 28, 2018, 5:00pm

#1 Battleship RoadWilmington, NC 28401

www.battleshipnc.com

Remember those who gave their lives in service by honoring veterans at the Battleship’s traditional Memorial Day Observance featuring a military guest speaker, an all-service Color guard, a 21-gun salute by a Marine Corps Honor Guard, a military band, Taps, and a memorial wreath cast into the waters. The battleship is free to come aboard after 4pm.

Patriotic Strawberries

You will need:

Strawberries (as many as you want!)

Cool Whip

Blue sugar crystals or sprinkles

Directions: Wash and dry your strawberries. Dip the end of each strawberry into the cool whip, and then dip the very tip once again into the blue sprinkles, creating a striped red/white/blue effect. Place the strawberries flat on a plate and keep them cooled in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Flag Hand Print Craft

You will need:

craft paint

paint brushes

light blue and red construction paper

white paint marker

Directions: Paint a blue square on the palm of one of your child’s hands. Next, paint white and red alternating stripes down each of your child’s fingers. Press hand down onto light blue paper to make a print. Once dry, use the white paint marker to add a star to the blue area.. Mount on slightly larger red paper to create a frame.