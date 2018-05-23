Fun Ways to Celebrate Memorial Day

wikimedia commons
BattleshipNC1
Memorial Day weekend officially kicks off the beginning of summer, and it’s also the perfect time to have fun being patriotic with your kids. Whether it’s by attending the Battleship’s Memorial Day Observance event or by making the snack or craft ideas below, be sure to enjoy and celebrate such an important holiday with your family next Monday!
53rd Annual Memorial Day Observance – May 28, 2018, 5:00pm
#1 Battleship RoadWilmington, NC 28401
Remember those who gave their lives in service by honoring veterans at the Battleship’s traditional Memorial Day Observance featuring a military guest speaker, an all-service Color guard, a 21-gun salute by a Marine Corps Honor Guard, a military band, Taps, and a memorial wreath cast into the waters. The battleship is free to come aboard after 4pm.
Patriotic Strawberries
You will need:
- Strawberries (as many as you want!)
- Cool Whip
- Blue sugar crystals or sprinkles
Directions: Wash and dry your strawberries. Dip the end of each strawberry into the cool whip, and then dip the very tip once again into the blue sprinkles, creating a striped red/white/blue effect. Place the strawberries flat on a plate and keep them cooled in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Flag Hand Print Craft
You will need:
- craft paint
- paint brushes
- light blue and red construction paper
- white paint marker
Directions: Paint a blue square on the palm of one of your child’s hands. Next, paint white and red alternating stripes down each of your child’s fingers. Press hand down onto light blue paper to make a print. Once dry, use the white paint marker to add a star to the blue area.. Mount on slightly larger red paper to create a frame.