play snow

How To Make Homemade Play Snow

Here is a simple, DIY way to create play snow that is sure to please your little ones this winter! more

Gifts

Teaching Kids Gift Etiquette

Children are never too young to learn how to handle disappointment and display gratitude and thankfulness when they receive a gift from a loved one. more

Peanut-butter.jpg

Kid-Friendly Christmas Cookie Recipes

Here are 3 simple quick and festive cookie recipes that require minimum time and effort, yet provide maximum flavor and smiles all around! more

Features

santa

Santa Claus has officially arrived in the Port City, and he is making several local, free appearances this holiday season. more

Local Attractions

flu-mother-child

The reason behind the change comes from the CDC’s recent discovery that the nasal spray is much less effective than the traditional flu shot. more

Family

child-with-coat

With the temperatures dropping and winter approaching, cold and flu season is upon us. Now is the time to start thinking about boosting your child’s immune system. more

Family

Roanoke River

Brandy Metzger

Historic Edenton proves to be a great weekend family get-a-way. more

Destinations

grandfather-baby

The positive impact that a close relationship between a grandparent and grandchild can have on the happiness and wellbeing of the entire family. more

Family

kids-lunch

Here are a few alternatives for parents who might be trying to keep a peanut-loving child happy inside a peanut-free classroom this school year. more

Recipes

School girl

Here are 15 great conversation starters that you can use all year long to help elicit interesting talks with your kids about their days at school. more

School-age

Brooklyn-Pizza.jpg

Brooklyn Pizza

Who has the best pizza in Wilmington? See if our readers voted for your favorite pizza. more

Dining

Water Beads

Annesophia Richards

Perler beads offer a variety of creative crafting possibilities, and water beads provide young and old alike with a unique sensory experience. more

Family

Boys

Here are a few simple ways to minimize the fighting and maximize the peace in your family. more

Preschool

WB-Park

Wrightsville Beach Park and Hugh MacRae Park have transformed their previous children’s play areas into new, inclusive playgrounds. more

Local Attractions 1 Comments

Child Sleeping

Alessandro Zangrilli

This week the American Academy of Sleep Medicine released new sleep guidelines for babies, school-aged children, and teenagers. more

Ages & Stages

mom-daughter

Experts say that it is the quality of praise, rather than the quantity, that has the most lasting and positive effects on children’s sense of self-worth. more

Family

Healthy snacks

If you’re like many parents, you probably try to keep your children’s diets as unprocessed and healthy as possible. more

Dining

Artwork Orgainizer

Annesophia Richards

With a little bit of creativity, some suggestions from fellow mom friends, and a bit of internet searching, I can finally say with certainty that I have found several techniques to help organize my children’s artwork. more

Preschool 1 Comments

Mom-Middle-School

Contrary to what many might expect, researchers from Arizona State University recently discovered that mothers of middle schoolers report feeling more stress than moms with children of other ages. more

Tweens and Teens 1 Comments

workout

Here are a few simple ideas for sneaking in a workout while spending time at home with your little ones. more

Family

Girl - RH

Giving an allowance is a great teaching tool when it comes to educating children about money management, an ability that will become critical as they reach adulthood. more

Preschool

ILM

Wilmington International Airport

Wilmington International Airport, also known as ILM, offers a variety of free and unique ways in which children can get an up close look at air travel. more

Local Attractions

Fruit snack

Many families with little ones will soon be hitting the roads this summer while traveling on vacation, and one of the key essentials of any lengthy car trip with kids is the right kind of snacks. more

Destinations

BBQ chicken

McCormick.com

A few simple ingredients makes a delicious meal cooked in the slow cooker. more

Recipes

kids eat free

deliciousdiva.com

Check out this list of restaurants where your kids can eat for free! more

Dining 10 Comments

