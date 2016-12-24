How To Make Homemade Play Snow
Here is a simple, DIY way to create play snow that is sure to please your little ones this winter! more
Santa Claus has officially arrived in the Port City, and he is making several local, free appearances this holiday season. more
The reason behind the change comes from the CDC’s recent discovery that the nasal spray is much less effective than the traditional flu shot. more
With the temperatures dropping and winter approaching, cold and flu season is upon us. Now is the time to start thinking about boosting your child’s immune system. more
Historic Edenton proves to be a great weekend family get-a-way. more
The positive impact that a close relationship between a grandparent and grandchild can have on the happiness and wellbeing of the entire family. more
Here are a few alternatives for parents who might be trying to keep a peanut-loving child happy inside a peanut-free classroom this school year. more
Here are 15 great conversation starters that you can use all year long to help elicit interesting talks with your kids about their days at school. more
Who has the best pizza in Wilmington? See if our readers voted for your favorite pizza. more
Perler beads offer a variety of creative crafting possibilities, and water beads provide young and old alike with a unique sensory experience. more
Here are a few simple ways to minimize the fighting and maximize the peace in your family. more
Wrightsville Beach Park and Hugh MacRae Park have transformed their previous children’s play areas into new, inclusive playgrounds. more
This week the American Academy of Sleep Medicine released new sleep guidelines for babies, school-aged children, and teenagers. more
Experts say that it is the quality of praise, rather than the quantity, that has the most lasting and positive effects on children’s sense of self-worth. more
If you’re like many parents, you probably try to keep your children’s diets as unprocessed and healthy as possible. more
With a little bit of creativity, some suggestions from fellow mom friends, and a bit of internet searching, I can finally say with certainty that I have found several techniques to help organize my children’s artwork. more
Contrary to what many might expect, researchers from Arizona State University recently discovered that mothers of middle schoolers report feeling more stress than moms with children of other ages. more
Here are a few simple ideas for sneaking in a workout while spending time at home with your little ones. more
Giving an allowance is a great teaching tool when it comes to educating children about money management, an ability that will become critical as they reach adulthood. more
Wilmington International Airport, also known as ILM, offers a variety of free and unique ways in which children can get an up close look at air travel. more
Many families with little ones will soon be hitting the roads this summer while traveling on vacation, and one of the key essentials of any lengthy car trip with kids is the right kind of snacks. more
A few simple ingredients makes a delicious meal cooked in the slow cooker. more
Check out this list of restaurants where your kids can eat for free! more
