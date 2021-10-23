YachtVenture
to
Bradley Creek Marina 6338 Oleander Drive 6338 Oleander Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
Yacht Venture 2021 is The Children's Museum of Wilmington's 11th annual signature fundraiser. Enjoy a night under the stars touring beautiful yachts, bidding on incredible auction items, dining on delightful cuisine, sipping on signature cocktails & dancing at the Bradley Creek Marina.
Info
Charity & Fundraisers