WRAAP Raffle

Freedoms Way Ministries 1952 Dawson Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
WRAAP (Wilmington's Residential Adolescent Achievement Place) is a nonprofit organization created to serve our community's "at risk" youth. We hold an annual fundraiser that helps to support the needs of our organization. Donations are also accepted.
For more information on how you can help WRAAP please visit the website www.nc-wraap.com or call WRAAP’s Executive Director, Daryl Dockery at (910) 392-6007 or email: daryldock@aol.com
