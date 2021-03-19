WRAAP Raffle

Freedoms Way Ministries 1952 Dawson Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

WRAAP (Wilmington's Residential Adolescent Achievement Place) is a nonprofit organization created to serve our community's "at risk" youth. We hold an annual fundraiser that helps to support the needs of our organization. Donations are also accepted.

For more information on how you can help WRAAP please visit the website www.nc-wraap.com or call WRAAP’s Executive Director, Daryl Dockery at (910) 392-6007 or email: daryldock@aol.com

Info

Freedoms Way Ministries 1952 Dawson Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
Charity & Fundraisers
910-392-6007
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - WRAAP Raffle - 2021-03-19 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - WRAAP Raffle - 2021-03-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - WRAAP Raffle - 2021-03-19 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - WRAAP Raffle - 2021-03-19 00:00:00 ical