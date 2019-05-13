Wilmington Wine Tasting Cruise

Wilmington Water Tours 212 S. Water St , Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

90-min wine tasting as you cruise the Cape Fear River Tasting 5 wines paired with little nibbles

Add a new element of fun to your wine tasting outings with the scenic backdrop of the Cape Fear River on this 90-minute Wilmington cruise! Taste five wines and cleanse your palate between pours with the delicious light bites.

Children are accommodated on this evening wine tasting cruise, but all guests enjoying the samples must be 21+. Uncork some fun on the Cape Fear River and save your spot early for this special cruise aboard The Wilmington.

Adult: $33

Child (4-12): $33

View Map
Food & Drink, Outdoor
910-338-3134
