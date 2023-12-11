× Expand Vienna Light Orchestra | Christmas Tour 2023 | Wilmington, NC | 4pm, 6pm, and 8pm | December 11th Vienna Light Orchestra | Christmas Tour 2023 | Wilmington, NC | 4pm, 6pm, and 8pm | December 11th

With over two thousand flickering candles illuminating performers and surrounded by sparkling Christmas trees, the "Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas Tour 2023", presents a collection of Holiday Favorites over the course of 60-mesmerizing-minutes, performed by world-class musicians and vocalists from around the world.

Whether you're looking for a beautiful and unique Wilmington Christmas event or a nostalgic candlelit experience, the timeless seasonal music is an evening you and your family will not soon forget. Vienna Light Orchestra's awe inspiring performance is a positive interruption from the noise of the world - while featuring music from the ensemble's favorite Yuletide songs, this performance will enthrall audiences of all ages. Prepare for an enchanting and festive evening filled with mesmerizing music and holiday cheer.

Held in specially selected venues and comfortable idyllic settings, so you can immerse yourself with Christmas music in a relaxed but awe inspiring atmosphere, bathed by the flicker of over two thousand candlelights. Prepare to soar into the clouds! This concert series is coming to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, a historical venue of purpose and elegance located in the heart of Wilmington.

Venue details: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 608 College Road, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28403, United States

Price: VIP: USD 65.00

Times: 4pm, 6pm and 8pm