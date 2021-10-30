Trunk or Treat

Founders Park 113 Town Hall Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451

The Town of Leland's Trunk or Treat is back for another year! Join us on Oct. 30 from 4PM to 6PM for a night of fun!

To register your business, non-profit organization, or community group as a Trunk, visit https://www.cognitoforms.com/TownOfLeland/TrunkOrTreatRegistrationForm

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
910-385-9891
