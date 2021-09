Sing, make music, dance, and play! Toddler Time focuses on ages 1 to 3 using sensory-based activities to help little learners explore, create, develop and learn while having fun. Catch themes each month as they rotate weekly!

10/1 - Ribbon Ring Dancing

10/8 - Tissue Paper Candy Corn

10/15 - Pumpkins and Playdough

10/22 - Monster Mash

10/29 - Bat Silhouette Sponge Painting