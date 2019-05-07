Read to a Dog

NHC Public Library Carolina Beach 300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428

Independently reading children ages 5 and older can practice reading to a certified listening therapy team! Improve your reading skills in a comfortable and fun environment with a trained reading therapy dog and their human companion. Appointments are made for 15 minute lengths of time and are one on one session. Pre-registration required.

NHC Public Library Carolina Beach 300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
