Story Time with author, Kira Collins Bigwood

Books-A-Million on Oleander Drive will host homegrown children’s author, Kira Collins Bigwood, on Saturday, October 2 at 2 PM for a story time and book signing. Bigwood, who was raised in Wilmington, will read her debut picture book from Simon & Schuster, SECRET, SECRET AGENT GUY, illustrated by Celia Krampien. The book, which has received multiple starred reviews, is a spy twist on the classic, “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” and follows a 007-year old as he and his siblings embark on a covert bedtime mission. The event is free and readers of all ages are welcome to attend.

Books-A-Million 3737 Oleander Dr., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
910-452-1519
