Spring Egg-Stravaganza

The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Join us on Saturday, April 3rd for our Spring Egg- Stravaganza! Earn easter eggs filled with treats by completing fun activities like designing a home for peeps, participating in an egg roll race, moving and grooving to upbeat tunes, just to name a few! Due to capacity restraints, all tickets must be purchased in advance and online at playwilmington.org. Act fast! This event will sell out.

Pricing: ACM/Anytime members- FREE, Weekday members- $5 per person, General Admission- $9.75 per person, Senior and Military- $8.75

Info

Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
910-254-3534
