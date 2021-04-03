Spring Egg-Stravaganza
to
The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Jamie Longshore
Egg-stravaganza
Join us on Saturday, April 3rd for our Spring Egg- Stravaganza! Earn easter eggs filled with treats by completing fun activities like designing a home for peeps, participating in an egg roll race, moving and grooving to upbeat tunes, just to name a few! Due to capacity restraints, all tickets must be purchased in advance and online at playwilmington.org. Act fast! This event will sell out.
Pricing: ACM/Anytime members- FREE, Weekday members- $5 per person, General Admission- $9.75 per person, Senior and Military- $8.75