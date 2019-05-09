Spring Bird ID

Description: Coastal North Carolina is a major breeding spot for neo-tropical migratory birds. These birds winter in Central and South America, and make their summer home in this area. Learn to identify these birds by sight and sound, as well as learn about the biology, habitat requirements and life cycles of these well-traveled birds. This workshop is led by educator Becky Skiba of the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission and park naturalist Andy Fairbanks.

Date: 5/9

Time: 8am-3pm

Ages: 16 and up

Cost: $10

Location: Halyburton Park Event Center