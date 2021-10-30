Spooky Story Walk Featuring Daredevil Improv

Embark on a family-friendly outdoor spooktacular adventure for children ages 2-10. Families will follow the Spooky Story Walk trail and complete activities along the way including Race Ramp Gourd Roll, Spooky Shadow Dance, Creepy Spider Climb, Jack-o-Lantern Jamboree, Book Graveyard and more! Daredevil Improv will perform at 6:20pm-6:50pm and 7:20pm-7:50pm. Bring a towel to sit on for the show.Wear your costume, registration is required. In the event of bad weather, Spooky Story Walk will be cancelled.