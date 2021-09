Our Sci-Fri program covers everything the outer reaches of space to the tiniest microbes in our bodies. Science Friday is a new interactive source of educational hands-on lessons and experiments about science, technology, and so much more! This program is recommended for ages 4+.

10/1 - Wind Resistance

10/8 - Building Homes

10/15 - Egg Drop

10/22 - Space Bingo

10/29 - How Plants Grow