S.T.E.A.M. Explorations - Exploring: Astronomy
The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
STEAM programs explore Science, Technology, Engineering Arts, and Mathematics by applying them in fun, hands-on activities. Children will learn about the scientific process while measuring and recording in mathematical terms, developing critical thinking skills in the process. Please pre-register.
Wednesdays 10am & 3:30pm.
