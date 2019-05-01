S.T.E.A.M. Explorations - Rainbow Beads

The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

STEAM programs explore Science, Technology, Engineering Arts, and Mathematics by applying them in fun, hands-on activities. Children will learn about the scientific process while measuring and recording in mathematical terms, developing critical thinking skills in the process. Please pre-register.

Wednesdays 10am & 3:30pm.

The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
