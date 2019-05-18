St. James Parish, located in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina invites parishioners and members of the community to pack meals for Rise Against Hunger.

Rise Against Hunger is an international relief organization distributing food and aid to the world’s most vulnerable. St. James will help in this mission by packing meals which will be sent all over the world. In two hours, they aim to double their contribution from 2018 and pack 20,000 meals. To do this, we need as many as possible to participate in this ministry!Pre-registration for this special outreach opportunity is requested. In addition, Childcare will be provided for those too young to help.

Please register at: http://bit.ly/sjprise