Preschool Storytime
The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Modeled for learners between ages 3 and 5, but fun for the whole family! Museum Educators read aloud stories chosen to help promote an interest in books and reading. Preschool Story Time helps spark imagination, models positive reading practices, and fosters listening and early literacy skills!
10/5 - One Wheel Wobbles
10/12 - Little Owl's Night
10/19 - The Witch Next Door
10/26 - Halloween Jack