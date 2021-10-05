Preschool Storytime

Modeled for learners between ages 3 and 5, but fun for the whole family! Museum Educators read aloud stories chosen to help promote an interest in books and reading. Preschool Story Time helps spark imagination, models positive reading practices, and fosters listening and early literacy skills!

10/5 - One Wheel Wobbles

10/12 - Little Owl's Night

10/19 - The Witch Next Door

10/26 - Halloween Jack