Pender County Drive-Thru Resource Fair
to
Downtown Burgaw 100 W. Fremont St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28425
Community organizations will come together to provide food, household supplies, and other materials to Pender County families in need.
Come visit with community support organizations such as the Pender County Health Department, Pender Co. Resiliency Task Force and many others.
801 South Walker Street, Burgaw, NC 28425
Info
Downtown Burgaw 100 W. Fremont St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28425
Charity & Fundraisers