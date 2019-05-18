Paddles with Cape Fear River Watch

Downtown Wilmington. This is a really fun paddle that doesn't take us far from town. We will put in in the downtown area and take out at Archie Blue Park. The shuttle is short and you can see Wilmington from a vantage point that most people never see.Head out on a Riverkeeper guided expedition of the beautiful waterways in our area. Hear first hand stories and explore rarely charted territories. We embark every 3rd Saturday. Bring your own kayak or sign up to be a member and get use of our kayak fleet. Preregistration is required.