Not-so-scary Halloween Storytime and Craft
to
Smith Creek Park 633 Harris Road, City of Wilmington, North Carolina
Outdoors at Smith Creek Park, not-so-scary Halloween stories and craft for children 8 and younger and their caregivers. Register for this in-person program. Include the total number of children and adults you are registering. Enjoy stories, music, a craft, and fresh air. Bring a blanket or towel. In the event of bad weather, storytime will be canceled.
Info
