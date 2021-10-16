× Expand staff Movies in the Park: Hocus Pocus

Join us Saturday, October 16 (6:30 PM) for Hocus Pocus in Leland's Founders Park (113 Town Hall Drive).

Bring a blanket or chairs and family and friends, but please leave pets, alcohol, and tobacco products at home.

Know before you go:

• Movies in the Park are free!

• Movies in the Park are pet-free events.

• As always, Founders Park and the event will be alcohol and smoke/tobacco-free, including e-cigarettes and vaping.

• Concessions may not be available so please bring your own snacks or beverages.

• The playground will be open before and during the movie. (The playground will be closed following the movie as the park closes at sunset with the exception of events.) If you choose to play on the playground or in the open area of the park during the movie, please be conscientious of your volume level while others watch the movie.

• The Founders Park Disc Golf Course will be closed during the set-up and showing of the movie.