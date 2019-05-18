Movie in the Park: Ralph Breaks the Internet
Leland Municipal Park 102 Town Hall Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451
×
staff
Mobile
Wreck it Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet
Join us in the park and watch a family movie under the night sky. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, a picnic and your family, but please no pets or alcohol. Concessions will be available for purchase. Film will begin after sunset (approximately 8:15pm)
Info
Leland Municipal Park 102 Town Hall Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451 View Map
Film, Outdoor