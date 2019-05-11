Mother's Day Tea & Big Kid Day
Fit for Fun Center 302 S. 10th St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Dress to impress and bring your crew (big kids, too!) to enjoy some refreshments and a play date with mom. We'll offer fun activities for all ages, snacks, and some iced tea from one of our favorite places...Chick-fil-A!
Ages: 9 & under
$5 per child(included with general admission)
No pre-registration required
Info
Kids & Family