Live @ the Park: The Tonez
Founders Park 113 Town Hall Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451
Our Live at the Park Concerts are BACK! Bust out those dancing shoes, pack your lawn chairs, and head down to Founders Park!
We'll have food trucks on site for select shows (check our website for more info) and coolers are welcome, but please remember that Founders Park is always a smoke- and tobacco-free area (including vaping and e-cigarettes).
October 7 - ACE Party Band
October 28 - The Tonez
All concerts begin at 6:30 PM.
Outdoor events are subject to cancellation based on the weather. Keep an eye on our social media for the latest updates.