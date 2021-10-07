Live @ the Park: ACE Party Band

× Expand staff guitar sunset graphic

Our Live at the Park Concerts are BACK! Bust out those dancing shoes, pack your lawn chairs, and head down to Founders Park!

We'll have food trucks on site for select shows (check our website for more info) and coolers are welcome, but please remember that Founders Park is always a smoke- and tobacco-free area (including vaping and e-cigarettes).

September 30 - Chocolate Chip & Co.

October 7 - ACE Party Band

October 28 - The Tonez

All concerts begin at 6:30 PM.

Outdoor events are subject to cancellation based on the weather. Keep an eye on our social media for the latest updates.