Kids@CAM with Island Wildlife

This event will introduce you to the natural world that's around us all the time that we sometimes fail to examine and experience deliberately. Island Wildlife board members, author Virginia Holman and botanist Jessica Roach, will lead students on two short educational nature walks at 10:15 AM and 11:15 AM on the CAM grounds. Virginia will teach kids how to transform these observations into found art and found poetry that celebrates the wilderness around and within each of us. 'Elizabeth Bradford: A House of One Room' explores the same themes in her own paintings! Registration includes free admission to explore CAM's current exhibitions. Kids @ CAM is fun for the whole family, and parental supervision is required at all times.