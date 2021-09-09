Kayak Trips – Black River-Three Sisters Swamp Trip
Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
This section along the Black River is known for having the oldest living trees on the East Coast. We’ll paddle among living bald cypresses that were saplings before Rome was an empire! Some of the oldest trees are more than 2,600 years old. This trip is intermediate in skill level due to its duration and previous paddling experience is required. Cost, $90, ages: 16 and up.
