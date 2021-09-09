Jazz at the Mansion

Bellamy Mansion Museum 503 Market St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Each second Thursday of each month May through September, there will be a concert on the lawn of the Bellamy at 6:30 pm. Performers range from solo songstresses to big bands with a little bit of something for every jazz lover.  Proceeds from ticket sales support the musicians, the Cape Fear Jazz Society, and the Bellamy Mansion Museum. 

Thursday, September 9, 2021: Taylor Lee  

There are no rain dates for 2021. In case of inclement weather, the show will be cancelled. There are no pre-sales of tickets for this reason. Tickets can be purchased at the gate the day-of beginning at 6 pm.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
