Jazz at the Mansion

Each second Thursday of each month May through September, there will be a concert on the lawn of the Bellamy at 6:30 pm. Performers range from solo songstresses to big bands with a little bit of something for every jazz lover. Proceeds from ticket sales support the musicians, the Cape Fear Jazz Society, and the Bellamy Mansion Museum.

Thursday, September 9, 2021: Taylor Lee

There are no rain dates for 2021. In case of inclement weather, the show will be cancelled. There are no pre-sales of tickets for this reason. Tickets can be purchased at the gate the day-of beginning at 6 pm.