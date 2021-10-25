Online

Advanced Minecraft

to

NHC Public Library Main 210 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Survival mode challenge for advanced players only. Play MinecraftEDU remotely with friends and connect with other players on NHCPL's private server. Ages 8-12. Registration is required. Recommended for children who are comfortable playing in survival mode and have experience with crafting.

