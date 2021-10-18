Online
Advanced Minecraft
to
NHC Public Library Main 210 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Survival mode challenge for advanced players only. Play MinecraftEDU remotely with friends and connect with other players on NHCPL's private server. Ages 8-12. Registration is required. Recommended for children who are comfortable playing in survival mode and have experience with crafting.
Info
Kids & Family