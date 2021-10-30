Goosebumps in the Grove

The PG Witches throw down for another infamous family friendly festival...this year we celebrate Halloween with 2 days of arts and craft vendors, trick or treating with the vendors, Mr. Twister's balloon creations, Mr. Mark's Monster Mash sing-a-long, visits from the barnyard crew, vintage themed carnival games and so much more for only a $5 entry fee. The manor house will also be decked out in it's spooky finest for those who dare for an additional $5....all proceeds benefit Poplar Grove Plantation, a non profit organization dedicated to education, conservation and preservation. See www.poplargrove.org for more details and mark your calendars October 30th and 31st!

