Goosebumps in the Grove
Poplar Grove Plantation 10200 Hwy 17 N, Wilmington, North Carolina 28411
The PG Witches throw down for another infamous family friendly festival...this year we celebrate Halloween with 2 days of arts and craft vendors, trick or treating with the vendors, Mr. Twister's balloon creations, Mr. Mark's Monster Mash sing-a-long, visits from the barnyard crew, vintage themed carnival games and so much more for only a $5 entry fee. The manor house will also be decked out in it's spooky finest for those who dare for an additional $5....all proceeds benefit Poplar Grove Plantation, a non profit organization dedicated to education, conservation and preservation. See www.poplargrove.org for more details and mark your calendars October 30th and 31st!