Calling all curious kiddos! Teaching children about science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.) is a great way for children to learn about the scientific process and to develop their critical thinking skills. Together we examine and learn more about our fascinating world. Come explore, play, investigate, and try new things in Full STEAM Ahead! This program is recommended for ages 4+.

10/6 - Batty for Bats

10/13 - Skeleton Sketches

10/20 - Pumpkin Investigation

10/27 - Pumpkin Party! Join us in your Halloween costume for a pumpkin celebration!