× Expand Thalian Association Community Theatre Footloose

Footloose

2nd Street Stage at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center

April 26th – May 5th, 2019

Friday – Saturday 7:30 pm & Sunday 3 pm

Music by Tom Snow, lyrics by Dean Pitchford

Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford & Walter Robbie

Based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford

Additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, & Jim Steinman

Footloose is the story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago. He and his mother move to the small town of Bomont after his father abandons them. Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the Reverend Bomont. The Reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren finds unbelievable. With the help of the Ariel and Willard, Ren convinces the Reverend to let the teenagers dance.