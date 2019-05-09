× Expand istock photos Food for Thought

Attendees will explore how reducing inflammation in the body and stabilizing blood-sugar levels can contribute to improving their child’s attention and focus at school. Information presented will demonstrate a link between what children consume to its impact on their ability to concentrate and maintain energy throughout the day. This workshop is for parents of school-aged children to educate them on choosing certain foods in order to prepare their children for the most efficient day of learning. This workshop is FREE to the public. Registration is required.