Mix up a colorful evening of fun during Family Paint Night. Let your creativity flow, enjoy underwater views and take-home your own aquatic masterpiece. Instructors from Saltwater Surf Art lead each session, appropriate for artists 8 years old and older; children 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Sessions include paint, canvas and easel use. Reservations are required for Family Paint Night. Space is limited. $45 for Participants, $40.50 for NC Aquarium Society Members

7/3 - Jellies

7/17th - Shell

7/24 - Dolphin