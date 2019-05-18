Family Farm Day
The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Family Farm Day 2019
Our animal friends are BACK and will be joining the Museum for our furriest event of the year. Featuring balloon animals, farm animals to interact with, DIY butter, and SO much more! Dig out your best overalls, get your face painted, and get a feel for the farm life at your favorite Children's Museum!
