Family Farm Day

to Google Calendar - Family Farm Day - 2019-05-18 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Farm Day - 2019-05-18 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Farm Day - 2019-05-18 09:00:00 iCalendar - Family Farm Day - 2019-05-18 09:00:00

The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Our animal friends are BACK and will be joining the Museum for our furriest event of the year. Featuring balloon animals, farm animals to interact with, DIY butter, and SO much more! Dig out your best overalls, get your face painted, and get a feel for the farm life at your favorite Children's Museum!

Info

The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Kids & Family
910-254-3534
please enable javascript to view
