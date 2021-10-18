Empowering Youth and Families Program Begins!

×

North Carolina 4-H is partnering with Pender County Cooperative Extension to bring you the Empowering Youth and Families Program! This program is for middle school youth and their caregivers in Pender County. Weekly sessions will be held on Monday evenings in Burgaw, NC (exact location TBD) from 6:00 to 8:30 PM beginning October 18th, 2021 and going through December 14th. A FREE meal is provided at each session for the whole family! At the end of the program, families are eligible to participate in a celebration and a FREE, all-inclusive weekend trip to one of NC’s beautiful 4-H camps. Session topics will include: parenting and child development; social and emotional competence; making healthy connections in social circles; opioid misuse prevention strategies and protective factors. Registration is required to attend. For more information or to register, contact Jessica Hall at jlautry2@ncsu.edu or 910-259-1391.