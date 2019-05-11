Date Night in the Park: Crazy Rich Asians

to Google Calendar - Date Night in the Park: Crazy Rich Asians - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Date Night in the Park: Crazy Rich Asians - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Date Night in the Park: Crazy Rich Asians - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - Date Night in the Park: Crazy Rich Asians - 2019-05-11 18:30:00

Leland Municipal Park 102 Town Hall Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451

Get a babysitter and come have a date night at the park! Before the feature presentation, enjoy yard games and dinner from a local food truck. Then, once the sun sets, settle down in your chairs or on a blanket and enjoy the film Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) under the stars.

Info

Leland Municipal Park 102 Town Hall Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451 View Map
Film, Outdoor
910-408-3092
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Date Night in the Park: Crazy Rich Asians - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Date Night in the Park: Crazy Rich Asians - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Date Night in the Park: Crazy Rich Asians - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - Date Night in the Park: Crazy Rich Asians - 2019-05-11 18:30:00