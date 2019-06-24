× Expand Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center Creative Arts Camp

Week 2 - 6/24 - 6/28

Creative Munchkins (ages 4-6)

Silly with Seuss - Oh the places you'll go with the friends you'll soon know. This week of camp will sure be a silly time with our favorite characters like the Cat in the Hat, Sam I am, and Things One and Two! We will make the craziest crafts and sing the silliest songs!

Rising Star (Ages 7-10)

Fairytale Showtunes: 9:00 am - Noon - This camp is for kids with BIG IMAGINATION! This week we will learn character development, practice voice and body language, learn basic choreography, and sing in character! Your camper will use classic fairytale elements to create their own happily ever after.

Rock and Roll Art Camp (ages 7-11): 1:00 - 4:00 pm - This music inspired art camp is for the musician in all of us. In this fun and crafty camp, all the art projects will be able to make music in some way. At the end of the week, we will form our Rock and Roll Art Band to create a song using our handmade instruments.

Old Pros (ages 11+)

Fractured Fairytales: 9:00 am - Noon - This camp is for kids with lots of CHARACTER! This week we will learn character development, practice voice and body language, and even talk in accents! Campers will use classic fairytale elements to create their own happily (or maybe unfortunately) ever after.

Behind the Curtains:1:00 - 4:00 pm - Calling all Techies! The art of Stagecraft will take over the next week on Second Street. This week we will be working closely with the cast of BOSS CAMP to prepare their costumes, makeup, props, and set for the show on June 28 and 29. Campers will be the official stage crew - running lights, sound, and set changes - for both performances!