Creative Arts Camp Week 1

Week 1 - 6/17 - 6/21

Creative Munchkins (ages 4-6)

Ocean Adventures - Let's hop aboard our submarine and explore the adventures of the Sea through movement, song, and art. What shall we find on our adventure? Mermaids? Nemo? Maybe even a treasure map!?

Rising Star (Ages 7-10)

Broadway Mashup: 9:00 am - Noon - This camp will be for the Broadway lover! Sing, dance, and act scenes from your favorite Broadway hits! This camp will sure to get your young performer ready for the next big show. The Friday's Show and Share will include full ensemble dance numbers from our favorite Broadway Musicals!

Comic Book Adventures: 1:00 - 4:00 pm - Love to Draw? Love creating characters? This camp is for you! Campers will work on character development, make flip books, draw storyboards, and make their own comic books! Perfect for creative kids who like making stuff! Join for a week of fun and creativity!

Old Pros (ages 11+)

Broadway Now: 9:00 am - Noon - This camp will be for the Broadway lover! Sing, dance and act scenes from your favorite current Broadway hits! This camp will sure to get your young performer ready for the next big show. The Friday's Show and Share will include full ensemble dance numbers from our favorite Broadway Musicals!

